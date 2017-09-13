Melton Band and Melton Choral Society performing together in Last Night of the Proms charity show

The countdown has started for the annual brass spectacular charity concert at Melton Theatre.

This year the Melton Building Society sponsored Melton Band, play host to Melton Choral Society.

The concert will be held on Saturday, September 23 at 7.30pm. Tickets priced at £9 are available at the box office on (01664) 851111, or on the door.

Clive Baker, Melton Band president, said: “The music, as always, will be varied and include music from the shows, the charts, light entertainment, the odd traditional march and some well known sing along numbers, but will always be entertaining.

“For the climax, the band and choral society will join together for the last night of the proms, when there will be over 50 on the stage leading the singing in all those well-known rousing songs.

“The ever popular Melton Band musical director, Graham Sutton, is already putting together his repertoire of audience participation as is Melton Choral Society musical director, James Gutteridge.”

The concert will raise funds for Lucy’s Bluebird Trust and Parkinson’s UK.

Lucy’s Bluebird Trust supports, Coalville resident,Lucy Rawlings, a relative of a band member, who has a rare form of cancer and provides activities to help her deal with her rigorous treatment. The Trust also provides toys and activity resources for the Leicester Royal Infirmary children’s cancer wards.

Clive added: “All participants give their services for free. With generous sponsorship from Richard Barnes Funeral Directors and the support of those attending, it’s hoped that a substantial sum will be raised.”