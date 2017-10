Have your say

The Melstrum Ukulele Orchestra return to Nether Broughton Village Hall on Saturday, October 28 for another scintillating performance.

Their repertoire includes skiffle, country, pop and folk with the odd comedy number. Something for everyone.

Tickets for the concert, which starts at 7.30pm, are £8.50 and include a jacket potato supper. They can be purchased from Phil by calling (01664) 823670.

A bar will be available and the evening has been organised in aid of Macmillan.