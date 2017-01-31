Matinee performance added to The Full Monty production by The Melton Musical Theatre Company

A matinee performance of The Full Monty by members of The Melton Musical Theatre Company has been added to the schedule of production in March.

Due to overwhelming popular demand male performers have decided to satisfy requests by giving the audience another eye-full of entertainment on Saturday, March 4.

Tickets for their most daring show to date have been selling incredibly well since announced and look likely to sell out well in advance.

Director Jak Beasley “The success is largely down to the will they won’t they? effect. There’s a lot of buzz and, bizarrely, excitement at the thought of six average guys from Melton taking their clothes off in the name of light entertainment.

“I think people want to know if they’re going to go all the way. And the only way to find that out is to get a ticket.”

The Full Monty is a Broadway adaptation of the popular British Film of the same name.

Although the setting has moved to Buffalo, New York, the story will be familiar to anybody who has seen the original film.

Seeing how much their wives enjoy watching male strippers during their Girls’ Night Out, unemployed steelworkers in Buffalo, New York come up with a bold way to make some quick cash. In the process they find renewed self-esteem, the importance of friendship and the ability to have fun.

As the guys work through their fears, self-consciousness, feelings of worthlessness and anxieties (over everything from being overweight to child custody, bigotry to being gay), they come to discover that not only are they stronger as a group, but that the strength they find in each other gives them the individual courage to face their demons and overcome them.

Accompanied with a fantastic original music score and with moments of raucous comedy juxtaposed with warmth and tenderness, there is great heart to The Full Monty. And with another wonderfully talented cast and this is one show that is not to be missed.

Tickets for The Full Monty (March 1-4, 2017) are £18 for adults and £15 for concessions, they include a £1 booking fee. For more details call Melton Theatre box office on (01664) 851 111 or visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk