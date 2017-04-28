Make a splash at Aqua Park Rutland

Back for a second year following its highly successful launch in 2016, Aqua Park Rutland is gearing up to reopen for summer.

The UK’s biggest water sports Aqua Park at Rutland Water this summer will more than double in size for 2017. With huge potential for epic fails and total wipe-outs, Aqua Park Rutland will offer one of the most entertaining ways to enjoy the summer, whatever the weather.

Launching on Saturday, May 27 and open until September 23, the park features more than 36 fun and challenging obstacles to climb, jump, crawl, launch, slide and splash. The Aqua Park can take up to 100 people each individual session, making it a memorable experience for birthday parties, hen and stag weekends and corporate team building days.

The park has also commissioned the UK’s tallest inflatable climbing wall, named The Beast, a drop for only the biggest dare devils. New obstacles also include the Action Tower XXL and the Ice Tower XXL providing a different set of challenges for guests to experience.

Designed for a super-soaking good time, tickets are priced at £20 for a 50-minute experience, including a free wetsuit and buoyancy aid in order to tackle the awesome obstacles, balance beams, climbing walls, trampolines, blast bags and more.

Due to current high demand, visitors and groups of any size must pre-book online at www.aquaparkrutland.co.uk to avoid disappointment.