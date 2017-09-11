Make a date for the return of yearly Waltham Charter Fair

Fun for all the family can be had at Waltham on the Wolds Charter Fair this weekend.

On Saturday, at the village hall, from 11am until 7pm, there will be live music and entertainment, market stalls, barbecue, tea and cakes, beer tent, dog show, raffle, funfair rides, car boot, classic car show, and a quiz.

The fair is organised by local volunteers and all generated profits are donated back to supporting groups and charities or are invested in the next year’s fair.

The event is £2.50 for adults, accompanied children and parking free.

Visit http://www.walthamcharterfair.co.uk/2017-fair