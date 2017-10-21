Major fright fest at Melton’s Twinlakes this Halloween

Have your say

The spooky goings-on are back at Twinlakes, just in time for Halloween.

Choose from the not for the faint-hearted Xtreme Scream or less frightening Family Scream experience.

The award-winning Xtreme Scream (last night, Tuesday, October 31) is back with six haunts, two of which, The Village and Hoodoo Voodoo, are new.

The attraction also includes live bands, entertainment including stilt walkers, fire jugglers and street dancers, as well as food areas, a bar and a merchandise shop.

The first entry is from 7pm. Busy days tend to be Fridays and Saturdays. Buy your tickets online from about £27.99.

Visit https://www.twinlakespark.co.uk/event/xtreme-scream-park-2017/

There is also a chicken ticket available for those who just want to sample the atmosphere and entertainment, but who don’t want to enter the haunts.

Sandy Gyorvari, park manager, said: “The haunts really are hard core and too scary for children under 12. You will jump and you will be insulted. A person over the age of 18 must accompany a younger person.

“Each house is based on American influences and lasts between eight and 18 minutes.

“We have a team of 300 people who help put everything together featuring hair and make-up artists, costume stylists and actors.”

Family Scream (last day, Tuesday, October 31) is a little less terrifying with not so scary Halloween attractions.

Activities include magical wand making, broomstick flying masterclass, meet and greet with Marty the friendly monster, learn to walk like a monster, cooking gingerbread draculas, pumpkin carving, a children’s spooktacular Halloween show and lots more.

From 10am to 5pm, the best priced tickets are online from about £14.99. Under 95cm go free, toddlers 95cm-108cm are £7.99.

Visit https://www.twinlakespark.co.uk/event/voted-the-uks-best-halloween-daytime-attraction-for-families/