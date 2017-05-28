Macmillan coffee morning to be held in memory of loved Meltonian June

A special coffee morning is being held in Melton on Friday (June 9) in memory of Meltonian June Roper MBE who raised thousands of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support up until her death in 2014.

For many years June was a major fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support, selling her home-made jams and chutneys and holding an annial coffee morning at her home on Ankle Hill. She was a very active member of the group which celebrates 35 years of fundraising this year.

Some of June’s friends and members of the local Macmillan fundraising group have decided to keep her memory and her passion for Macmillan alive by hosting this coffee morning at one of June’s favourite venues - Hamilton Tennis Club on Sandy Lane.

So, if you remember June and used to support her, or if you would just like to show your support for Macmillan, then go along on the morning of Friday, June 9 from 10am onwards.