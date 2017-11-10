Lively Farnham Maltings production at Twyford Village Hall

Have your say

Theatre-lovers can an enjoy an energetic show with music on Saturday (November 18).

Highly-talented actors from professional theatre company Farnham Maltings call at Twyford Village Hall to perform ‘Brilliance.’

Brilliance is a 90-minute theatrical event that celebrates progress and change in a bright new world.

The production starts at 7.30pm, and tickets are available on the door at £10 for adults and £6.50 for children under 15. A discount is available for advance purchase and for three or more children.

To reserve a ticket, call Chris Trent on (01664) 840774 or enquire via www.twyford-vh.org

A bar will be open before and after the performance, plus a raffle.

(Synopsis) - 1963, winter. Everyone is gathering in the village hall.

Daisy places her hand on the switch, presses it down, and life is never the same again.

Long after its arrival in the city, the slow process of rural electrification is starting to illuminate every corner and crevice of village life.

As the dark evenings hold us in, 240 volts of alternating current and the humble electric light bulb allows us to gather and sing long into the night.