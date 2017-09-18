Live@Eastwell – new autumn concert season at village hall

A new autumn concert season has been scheduled at Eastwell Village Hall, kicking off this month.

Starting the line-up on Saturday, September 30, will be the Aurora Chanson Trio. With her exceptional voice and stage presence Aurora will transport you back to the Paris of yesteryear for an evening of superb entertainment. From the cobbled streets of Montmartre, to the Parisian cafes with their old-fashioned charm and romance, it will be a tour de force of French retro.

On Saturday, October 14, Brooks Williams and Lightning Express will be performing. Brooks is renowned as a fiery blues/country guitarist, a smooth-as- silk vocalist, and a stunning songwriter. Andy Seward has played bass for just about everyone imaginable and has produced some of the biggest artists in the UK folk scene. Keith Angel is a drummer/percussionist extraordinaire. The resulting sound is transatlantic in the truest sense of the word.

Worry Dolls, performing Saturday, November 11, are a tenacious female duo born out of the joint talents of Zoe Nicol and Rosie Jones. Critiqued by Paul McCartney, they were inspired to start co-writing, and could now be described as an almost telepathically linked songwriting force. It’s a new sound, blending the tender urgency of Zoe’s Irish-influenced voice with the fiery integrity of Rosie’s vocals and rhythmic guitar. They will be leading their five-piece band.

Finally on Saturday, December 2, Mark Williams and his band will be the headline act. Mark has an established reputation for the individuality of his music. His songs take elements of blues and folk, adding his own twist.

For tickets and more details of each gig visit www.eastwell.org.uk/concerts or call call 01949 869492.