Literary theme blossoms for flower festival at Whissendine in author’s favourite church

The picturesque village of Whissendine is preparing for its bi-annual flower festival over the August Bank Holiday weekend - and it’s doing it by the book.

Organisers of the popular event which draws hundreds of visitors to St Andrews Church have chosen ‘The Beauty of Books’ as this year’s theme, particularly appropriate since best-selling author Bill Bryson recently named the church as one of his favourites in Britain.

The main organiser of the flower festival, Rosemary Raymond said they have over 20 floral arrangements planned for the event. These include titles like Geisha, Wind in the Willows, The Far Pavilions and Cider With Rosie, but, she said, they just had to have an arrangement on one of Bill Bryson’s books.

Fellow festival organiser Hilda Townsend is planning the beautiful arrangement on Bryson’s book Notes From A Small Island.

The popular flower festival will start with a preview evening on Friday, August 25 at 7pm. Other times the church is open are Saturday, August 26 from 10am-5pm, Sunday, August 27 from 2-5pm and Monday, August 28 from 10am-5pm. Homemade food will be served daily from Saturday at the village hall.

The event has a long established history and has been running since 1981. For more information call Hilda on (01664) 474392.