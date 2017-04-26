Leicester Hospitals Charity and Melton solicitors firm to host will writing event

Leicester Hospitals Charity have teamed up with Melton solicitors, Oldham Marsh Page Flavell, to hold their first will writing event.

Any appointments booked to make or update wills during the week commencing Monday, May 8 will receive a generous 50 per cent discount.

Leicester Hospitals Charity will be in Melton town centre during the week to promote the charity and be on hand if anyone wants to know more, how to donate, what they spend the donations on and how gifts left in wills are so important to them.

To book your discounted will writing appointment call Oldham Marsh Page Flavell solicitors on (01664) 563162 between May 8-12 and mention you’re booking as part of the Leicester Hospitals Charity will writing event.