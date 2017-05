The congregation at Somerby Methodist Church are celebrating 60 years since the Sunday school building was built next Thursday (May 25).

British academic and Methodist minister Revd Dr Ralph Waller set-up his ministry at the church in 1957, and has been invited back again to lead a lecture entitled John and Charles Wesley, “Reformers,” at 3pm.

This will be followed by afternoon tea at 4pm, and a communion service led by the Revd Canon Leo Osborn at 6pm.