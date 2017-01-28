Langham author pens literature about Verona

A new book which seeks to inspire today’s visitors to Verona, Italy, through past writings of travellers has been published by an author from Langham.

Visitors to Verona: lovers, gentlemen and adventures, written by Caroline Webb, compares the experiences of travellers from the era of Shakespeare to the years following the incorporation of the Veneto into the new kingdom of Italy in 1866.

Book cover for Visitors to Verona: lovers, gentlemen and adventures, by Caroline Webb PHOTO: Supplied

She considers their reasons for visiting Verona as well as their experiences and expectations once they arrived.

The reader is invited to see Verona through the eyes of visitors from Dante to Goethe and John Ruskin to Henry James, as well as many less illustrious Europeans, British and Americans.

Caroline has lived in Rutland for 50 years. When she retired as Citizens Advice manager in Melton, having also worked in Oakham, Stamford and Leicester, she took a degree in Italian and art history in Cambridge.

Through the Erasmus University exchange scheme, the course included a year at the University of Verona in northern Italy.

Her book is available to purchase from Walkers Bookshop at Oakham and Stamford.