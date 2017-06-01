Ladies and girls in Melton can unleash their inner beginner during This Girl Can Week

A national campaign to encourage more females into sport and physical activity starts in Melton next week with a number of activities planned.

Leicester-Shire and Rutland Sport (LRS) in partnership with Melton Borough Council are hosting Sport England’s This Girl Can Week in the county from June 5-11.

During the week there will be a Melton timetable of 24 free or reduced cost activities for all women and girls, ranging from football, tennis and an introduction to angling.

Timetable: Monday (5th) - Introduction to Lawn Bowls, Holwell Sports Bowls Club, 2-4pm, free; Running, Melton Borough Council Parkside, 6.30-7.30pm, free.

Tuesday (6th) - Zumba Gold, Burton Lazars Village Hall, 11.30am-12.30pm, £5; Tennis (4-8 years), Melton Sports Village, 4-5pm, free; Zumba, Polish Club, 6-7pm, £5; Tennis Express, rear of Hose Village Hall, 6-7pm, free; RunFit, Long Clawson Village Hall, 6-7.15pm, £3.

Wednesday (7th) - Ladies Tennis, rear of Hose Village Hall, 9.30-11am, free; Wildcats Football (5-11 years), Asfordby Acres, 5-6pm, free; Ladies Kickboxing, Toy Soldiers Band Room, 6.30-7.30pm, free; Zumba, Polish Club, 7-8pm, £5; Zumba Toning and Zumba Senato, Polish Club, 8-9pm, £5.

Thursday (8th) - Zumba Gold, The Amwell, 11.30am-12.30pm, £5; Tennis (8-10 years), Melton Sports Village, 4.30-5.30pm, free; Social Netball, Old Dalby Primary School, 6.45-8pm, free.

Friday (9th) - Tennis (11-17 years), Melton Sports Village, 5-6.30pm, free; Introduction to Lawn Bowls, Holwell Sports Bowls Club, 6.15-8.15pm, free; Zumba, Polish Club, 7-8pm, £5.

Saturday (10th) - Indoor Bowls, Melton and District Indoor Bowls Club, 10am-2pm, free; Get into Golf, Melton Mowbray Golf Course, 10.30-11.30am, £5; Tennis (16+ years), Melton Sports Village, 1-2pm, free; Introduction to Angling, Lakeview Fishery, 1-2.15pm and 2.30-3.45pm, £2.

Sunday (11th) - Girls Football Taster Morning, Bottesford FC, 10am-12noon, free.

Ladies and girls taking part also have the chance to win a LRS This Girl Can t-shirt. Simply post a selfie at one of the This Girl Can week sessions to LRS’s This Girl Can Facebook page - www.facebook.com/ThisGirlCanLeicsandRut, Twitter - @LR_Sport or Instagram - @lrsportcsp using the hashtag #ThisGirlCan.

This Girl Can Week is a celebration of active women who are doing their thing no matter how they do it, how they look or even how sweaty they get, and this special campaign week is designed to inspire local ladies to increase their activity levels.

For more information about activities in Melton, email Melton Council’s sports team at: sports@melton.gov.uk or visit http://www.lrsport.org/thisgirlcan