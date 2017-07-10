Knipton prepares for duck races and family fun

Officials in charge of Knipton’s duck races and fete are hoping the sun shines on their events on Sunday, and that big crowds turn up from around the Vale of Belvoir.

Last year, a new village committee took of the running of the family fun day and subsequently it’s been revived.

One of the organiser Paul Smith said: “It was an uphill battle to convince traders to come to the event because of low turnout in previous years, but those that supported us had a great day. This year we’ve nearly three times the number of trade stalls on a waiting list to join us.

“As well as nearly 50 stalls showcasing the best of country crafts and food there will also be a parade of fox hounds from the nearby Belvoir Hunt Kennels and a falconry display from the Belvoir Castle’s falconry team.

“I’m delighted with the quality of traders we’ve attracted. We anticipate a significant attendance this year as last year was such a success, and so many people are recommending the day.”

Other attractions include an expanded food court serving hot and cold grub and a Pimms tent. Children won’t be forgotten either, with bouncy castles, rides and games available.

The fun starts from 10am. Visit www.knipton-village.org.uk for more information.