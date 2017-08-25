Join Melton Mowbray Photographic Society and snap away to your heart’s content

The Melton Mowbray Photographic Society will be celebrating 70 years when their new season starts in just a few of weeks time.

The original minute book shows that the club held their inaugural meeting in the Technical College at 7.15pm, on February 13 1948.

Windmill owner by Stan Stubbs PHOTO: Melton Mowbray Photographic Society

“The equipment that we use has certainly changed dramatically since those days but our love and passion for taking photographs most definitely hasn’t,” said chairman David Morris.

“You only need to look on Facebook groups like ‘Friends who like Memories of Melton Mowbray’ to see how much people like looking at photos.”

The society aims to promote enjoyment, advancement and inclusion in photography and meets every Friday evening from September 22 until the end of May, at 7.15pm, at the Samworth Centre.

David added: “I’ve been a member of the club for 12 years. I’ve found the society a very friendly and welcoming group of people who’re very happy to share their expertise as well as encouraging new members to take part in competitions and events.

Industrial grime ancient and modern by Henley Hughes PHOTO: Melton Mowbray Photographic Society

“Whether you’re a complete beginner, keen improver or experienced enthusiast, you’ll find a great deal at our society for you. The society embraces the full spectrum of subject matter, but with a real emphasis on education, quality speakers and encouraging participation from everyone.

“If you love taking photos and have the urge to take better ones, feel free to come along to one of our meetings. You will be made to feel most welcome amongst other like minded people.”

The club’s programme this year includes a varied set of external speakers, competitions and members evenings with plenty of opportunities to use your camera.

Three years ago Melton Mowbray Photographic Society introduced an intermediate as well as an advanced category for competitions. The aim was to encourage new members to take part and get the opportunity to receive feedback on their photography without being intimidated by being up against experienced photographers.

Remembering the fallen by Daniel Cockram PHOTO: Melton Mowbray Photographic Society

This has proved a success and on several occasions judges have said that intermediate images have given the advanced group a run for their money.

External speakers provide an opportunity to learn and advance skills. Speakers this year will cover wildlife, video, DIY studio and landscape photography. There will also be plenty of social evenings along the way and some Saturday workshops scheduled for some hands-on learning.

For more information visit http://www.meltonphotographic.co.uk or search Melton Mowbray Photographic Society on Facebook.

New joiners are able to take advantage of a special offer of first year membership for just £24.