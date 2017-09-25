Join Melton consultant Di Turner for Slimming World success, health and happiness

Di Turner, Slimming World consultant, taking over from Mandy Cross, is calling on people in the Melton borough to take time out of their busy lives to think about their health and wellbeing.

She is relaunching the Wednesday morning groups at Sage Cross Methodist Church and wants new members to sign up.

Di has transformed her health by losing one stone and five pounds with Slimming World this year and is using her success to shape a whole new career.

She said: “When I joined my group in Melton in January this year, I felt angry with myself. I hated being bigger, I didn’t like that it was more difficult to bend down and put my socks on.

“After two spinal surgeries and arthritis, I just felt like I ached all over and I was really lacking any energy.

“My New Year’s resolution was to be thinner, healthier and fitter by my 50th birthday in January 2018, and it feels great to have achieved it!

“It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone.”

Di is running two sessions on Wednesday, October 11 at 9.15am and 11.15am.

For more information call her on 07989 428037 or visit the Slimming World website at www.slimmingworld.com