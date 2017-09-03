Join in with songs from the past at Melton Baptist Church

Melton’s Singalong On Sunday returns on September 10 after a summer break.

Anyone is welcome to go along and enjoy some company as people sing songs from the past.

Any Old Iron, Daisy Daisy Give Me Your Answer Do and When You’re Smiling are all songs regularly rehearsed.

There is no charge for the afternoon and the entertainment starts at 3pm at the Baptist Church, on Leicester Road.

A short break is taken for refreshments and meetings are finished by 4.30pm.

The group meet every second Sunday of the month. Call Janet on (01664) 560961.