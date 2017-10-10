Hospice at Stathern wants 500 plus to enter festive Santa fun run and walk

Places in an annual event which sees hundreds of Santas running and walking to raise money for charity have gone on sale.

Dove Cottage Day Hospice’s third Santa fun run and walk will see an expected 500 entrants donning their Santa suits for a 10 kilometre, five kilometre or three kilometre jog or stroll around the picturesque grounds of Belvoir Castle.

Starting Sunday, December 3, at 11am, the event will raise funds for the Stathern hospice which offers high quality palliative day care to people living in north east Leicestershire, Rutland and south east Nottinghamshire. Nearly 4,000 places are available each year for people with life-limiting conditions.

With applications already open, the organisers are urging people to book their place and take advantage of an ‘Early Bird’ offer (ends October 31) - £10 for adults and children 13 and over, £4 for children 12 and under.

Amanda George, fundraising administrator for Dove Cottage, said: “Join us for a morning out in this beautiful setting. All are welcome to take part.”

Other entertainment on the day will feature a best dressed dog competition, snow blizzard, bucking reindeer, bouncy castle, crepes and hot chocolate, refreshments and more (weather permitting).

More than 400 people took part in last year’s fundraiser, which raised around £6,000.

Registration (from November 1) which includes a Santa suit and medal, is £12 for adults and children 13 and over, £5 for children under 12 and free for children three and under (no Santa suit available). Participants will be issued with a number, sponsor form and route map on receipt of registration.

To register visit www.dovecottage.org, email amanda@dovecottage.org or call Amanda on 01949 860303 for more information.

Dogs are welcome but must be kept on a lead at all times and presents must be picked up.