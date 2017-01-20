Hold your own Mammoth Quiz in Melton for Macmillan Cancer Support

Whether you’re a corporate company, looking for a new idea for a social, or a group of friends who want to raise money together, you can organise and hold a Mammoth Quiz and raise vital funds for people affected by cancer.

Take part on Friday, February 24 and you will be record-breaking as this will be the world’s largest simultaneous quiz (Macmillan holds the Guinness World Record for this).

The challenge is to make 2017 the biggest and best quiz yet. You can hold your quiz anywhere from the local pub to the office or school.

To register for your quiz visit www.macmillan.org.uk/mammoth and then you’ll then be sent all the information you need via email. Questions will follow in early February.

The Macmillan Mammoth Quiz organised by the Macmillan Oundle committee first trialled in 2009 when nine quizzes were held in the Northamptonshire and Peterborough area, raising £6,400 for Macmillan Cancer Support. From this success it was decided to try to grow the event year on year building up to a Guinness Book of Records attempt in 2012, the Olympic year.

The Macmillan Mammoth Quiz has been incredibly successful and the total raised since the quiz began in 2009 is £262,914.