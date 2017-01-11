Hilarious comedy to amuse audiences at Melton Theatre

An absurdist, dark comedy, written by Christopher Durang will be performed at Melton Theatre next Thursday and Friday (January 19 and 20).

Baby with the Bathwater, is a look at the very wrong side of life and gender.

It starts with new parents John and Helen staring lovingly at their baby, Daisy. However, as the couple show absolutely no knowledge of how to adequately care for their child.

They have determined not to look at the gender of their child, so as to not be impolite and have simply assumed that the baby is a girl (when in fact, the baby is a boy); Luckily, a nanny shows up, but she turns out to be a Mary-Poppins-Gone-Wrong.

As the play continues, Daisy grows up to be quite an unstable child in an unstable world.

Tickets for both shows which start at 7pm are £5 for adults and £3 for concessions, they include a £1 booking fee.

Call Melton Theatre box office on (01664) 851111 or visit www.meltontheatre.co.uk

The show is not suitable for under 15s.