An informative archive film entitled ‘Britain on Film: Rural Life’ is to be shown on Tuesday (November 21) at Hickling Village Hall.

The Hickling History Group have said that the film takes audiences down the country lanes of the past, meandering through the dwindling customs of another era.

Tickets for the evening which starts at 7.30pm are £5 and include a drink and nibbles. For more information call Carol Beadle on 07964 474673.