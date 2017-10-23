Help Long Clawson based Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary with their winter fundraising

A concerned helper at the volunteer run Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary in Long Clawson has set up a JustGiving page to support the centre’s fundraising.

John Brown is helping the owners of the sanctuary to raise £5,000 to help build winter horse shelters and fencing to improve the comfort and safety of horses during winter.

Pablo's Horse Sanctuary PHOTO: Supplied

Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary was founded to ease the suffering of horses and ponies whose owners either could not or would not look after them.

Horses arrive at the sanctuary with various health problems, being elderly or if their owner’s circumstances have changed and they can no longer care for them.

There are 95 horses and ponies at the sanctuary. The charity is run entirely by volunteers, so all donations are spent on the welfare of horses and ponies.

John said: “With 95 rescued horses and ponies we struggle every day to keep going.

Pablo's Horse Sanctuary PHOTO: Supplied

“We desperately need funds to see us through this winter, can you help us please?”

So far, the page has helped raise £630 towards the intended target of £5,000.

To support the appeal, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/john-brown-4

One message of support on the site says: “Well done to you all, I only wish I could give you more, you do a fantastic job.”

Carole Fielding, founder of Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary, said: “We urgently need help to buy more fencing to accommodate the horses, due to a loss of grazing space.

“I also require more volunteers. If anyone can spare a few hours a week to help me with our special horses and ponies at Long Clawson and in fields near Melton, I’d be so grateful.

“Please give me a call on 07745 628684 or email carolefielding@gmail.com”