Help is at hand for Melton’s men who can’t shop

Have you left your shopping until the last minute, or perhaps not even started it yet?

Then sir (because you are probably a man) don’t fret as help is here in the shape of Melton’s Men’s Shopping Day this Sunday (December 18).

Head in to the Market Place on Sunday and look out for two elves (town centre managers Lisa Brown and Shelagh Core) who will be surrounded with an array of gift tags, ribbons and gift paper to suit everyones tastes.

Leave your gifts with them and they will send you packing with vouchers for coffee or a beer or two in the warm surroundings of The Cutting Room pub or the friendly More Coffee Shop.

Upon your return collect all your purchases, professionally wrapped and labelled, to find their rightful place under your glistening Christmas Tree.

The service is absolutely free (including the drinks vouchers) so why worry about choosing gift wrap or running out of cellotape. Let the elves do it all for you - that is their job after all.

To add to the ambiance there will be a special Christmas vintage and classic car meet and festive stalls.

The Christmas market and shops will be open from 10am to 4pm and the town’s car parks will be free.

Full details of the Christmas events can be found at www.melton.gov.uk or facebook/meltonbc