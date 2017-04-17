Have Your Say Day aimed at Melton’s over 60’s

An exciting Have Your Say Day has been organised by the Melton Seniors Forum for people over 60 to have a say about activities and opportunities in the town.

On Thursday, April 27, at Melton’s Gloucester House (10am-12.30pm), seniors are invited to attend and give their ideas and share their thoughts on future events.

Shanti Patman, local area coordinator for the Melton Seniors Forum, said: “The Melton Seniors Forum brings people together to see what there is on offer for this age group and also plans the very successful annual Seniors Day in October. We’re holding an informal Have Your Say Day so you can come along and let us know what would make a good life for you.

“There will be a chance to learn about new projects which you can be involved in including Melton Space and the Community Allotment. You can have a go at planting up a pot and even get your blood pressure checked. You can chat to us about what you think Seniors Day should look like.

“Melton Borough Council will have their new Ageing Well policy for you to have a look at and comment on. Refreshments will also be served.”