Great gifts made by Frisby Creatives Group on sale Christmas fair

High quality, handmade Christmas presents which are sure to please everyone will be on sale at the Frisby Christmas Fair on Saturday, December 2, from 11am to 4pm.

The festivities will be held in the Garden Room of the Bell Inn at Frisby on the Wreake.

Gifts including ceramics, glass, jewellery, textiles, books, paintings, drawings, prints and more, all made by local artists and makers from Frisby Creatives Group will be available to buy.

The event is being run in aid of Cancer Relief UK, and there is no charge for admission.

Great raffle prizes are up for grabs. Tickets can be purchased in the pub or at the fair itself.