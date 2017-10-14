Go wild at Melton Carnegie Museum this half-term

Have your say

Woodland wildlife is the theme for the school holiday activities at Melton Carnegie Museum this October half-term.

Children that are creative can make a forest friend keyring, design a peg hedgehog, follow the woodland wildlife trail around the museum, colour in forest friends’ scenes and more.

Everything is free of charge apart from making a keyring which costs £2.50 per child.

The activities are starting on Tuesday and are running until Saturday.

There is no need to book, just drop in to the museum between 10am and 4pm.

For more information call 0116 3053860 or email meltonmuseum@leics.gov.uk