Global gifts bought at Melton Fairtrade sales event

Gifts from around the world were purchased at a Melton Fairtrade Christmas Preview at the weekend.

The Fairtrading Post’s event, at Gloucester House, on Saturday and Sunday was the perfect early opportunity for shoppers to to kick start their Christmas buying.

Director Delores Harvey with a selection of Fairtrade bags PHOTO: Tim Williams

Lynn Marriott, one of the directors at the Fairtrading Post, said: “This year we took just over £6,700 in pre-orders for Fairtrade items for men, women and children.

“Popular items bought over two days included Christmas cards, quirky and unusual gifts, hampers and spices.

“Our 12th year doing this was busy thanks to the cross-over footfall from the food festival.

“All items will be in the shop, in the Market Place, in the coming weeks leading up to Christmas.”

Fairtrade olive wood nativity characters available from the Fairtrading Post at Melton PHOTO: Tim Williams

Fairtrade helps lift individuals and communities out of poverty. As well as a fair price, producers are supported with training and their communities get a Fairtrade premium to improve water availability, schools and health.