Glide Britain visting Saltby Aifield courtesy of Buckminster Gliding Club

Glide Britain, a project which aims to put gliding back on the map is visiting Saltby Airfield, courtesy of Buckminster Gliding Club.

As part of Glide Britain several pilots are taking a two seater K-21 glider and are flying it around the country from gliding club to gliding club, using just the power of the wind and rising currents.

S-1 Swift (G-LUPY) Aerobatic Glider PHOTO: Buckminster Gliding Club

The glider will fly a distance of 1,000 kilometres and Buckminster Gliding Club have arranged for it to stop off at Saltby Airfield on Monday, July 24.

Representatives of the club also want people to witness their new Polish build state-of-art Perkoz glider performing advanced aerobatic stunts.

They’ll also have a fleet of vintage gliders on display and their rare LF-107 Lunak, a 1950s Czech built aerobatic glider, is only one of two aircraft still flying in the UK.

James Walker, BGC vice chairman and secretary, said: “Our sport has seen a declining and ageing membership, and we fear that in future years, unless something is done to combat this, the trend of decline can only continue.

“One of the key issues we’ve identified, is that people just don’t know about gliding, what it is, what we do or where you can do it.”

Members of Buckminster Gliding Club will be at Saltby hanger from 8.30am to greet spectators with the Glide Britain aircraft expected to land at around late morning.