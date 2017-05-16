Give Melton workshops to fix broken items and learn practical skills a try

A weekend of innovative free workshops are to be held at Melton Country Park Cafe for people who are feeling isolated and want to get out, meet people and have a go at some practical skills.

The fix-make-share-create-event has been organised by Melton Space on Saturday and Sunday and people are invited to attend with any broken items to see if they can be fixed by volunteers and experts.

In addition to the all-day repairs sessions between 10am and 4pm both days, there will also be a programme of introduction and have-a-go activities that include:

l Workshops on making bird boxes from pallets and scrap wood, 10.30am and 1.30pm both days.

l Introduction to electronics and using the Arduino, 11am and 2pm both days.

lIntroduction to sewing machines, 11.30am and 2.30pm both days.

lIntroduction to 3D printers, 12noon and 3pm both days.

Melton Space is a community initiative that is run entirely by volunteers, with support from Melton Council, local businesses and other interested parties.

To find out more about the fix-make-share-create-event and how you can get involved, call 01664 562112 or visit www.meltonspace.org.uk