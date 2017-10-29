Get your tickets to mystical and mythical Melton Enchanted Faery Ball

Have your say

Melton’s Enchanted Faery Ball returns this month to the Market Tavern.

The unmissable event, on Saturday, November 11, 6.30pm until late, has always been known to be a magical evening where mystical and mythical creatures from far and wide attend.

With live music from well renowned bands; Loscoe State Opera, Shamus Oblivion and musicians Matthew Bloomfield and Kieran Suttcliffe the night promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

New this year will be an amazing performance from the Chaines Dance Company and a Faery Market will be set up with lots of beautiful gifts to buy, including a glitter stall where you can get a mermaid makeover.

One of the organisers, Roma Frisby, said: “It’s a mythical fancy dress event which is optional.

“The ticket value is a great price for all the entertainment provided.

“Last time we had out dragon in the magical photo booth area where it proved very popular, this year it will be the wings of power!

“Watch out for giant unicorns, stilt walkers and the crazy wizard.”

Tickets are £10.50 for people aged 16 and over, £7.50 for children five to 15years and free for children under four.

They can be purchased from Icon Music, King Street, Melton, or by calling 07982 175924.

All profits from ticket sales will be divided equally between Help for Heroes and Pablo’s Horse Sanctuary in Long Clawson.

Food and drink will be available on the night.

Visit www.enchantedfaeryball.co.uk for more information about previous balls.

The Enchanted Faery Ball was previously created and organised by Lesley Morgan who has sadly died.