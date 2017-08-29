Get your ticket now for Melton M&Co fashion show

A fashion show is set to be held in aid of Melton and Belvoir Rotary Club on Wednesday, September 13.

The event, at M&Co Melton, from 7pm, will give the audience the chance to view highlights from the new M&Co transitional collection.

After the show, everyone can browse their favourite items up close with the chance to try on or to make any purchases with their 10 per cent off discount voucher they’ll receive on the night.

Tickets are £5 and are available from the store on a first-come first-served basis.