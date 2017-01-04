Get your ticket for charity variety night show at Melton’s Royal British Legion Club

Tickets are on sale for a variety night show at Melton’s Royal British Legion Club (RBL) to benefit a worthwhile cause.

The event on Friday, January 20 will feature eight singing acts showing off their musical talents in public for Rainbows Children’s Hospice in Loughborough.

Emily Brown PHOTO: Supplied EMN-151112-133112001

Scheduled to perform in 30 minute slots each are the Melstrum Ukulele Orchestra, Bluebird Parade, Emily Brown, David Newton, Sharna, Noel Gee, Kriz Garrick and The Barbershop Quartet.

Organiser Graham Flinders said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to have a good night out and sample some great entertainment. I strongly urge you to come, you won’t be dissapointed.

“Tickets are £5 and available from myself, the RBL in Thorpe Road, Rainbows Children’s shop in Sherrard Street and Light Bites catering trailer on Leicester Road.”

The evening which is costing £600 to stage will also include a licensed bar and raffle.

Some of the prizes to be won on the raffle include an MOT voucher, Euro 2016 football and a car USB charger donated by Eden Tyres and Servicing, children’s books, a teddy bear and a £10 voucher for Boyes.

Graham added: “We’ve already receieved sponsorship from Hawthorn and a donation from Specsavers, but if anymore businesses are prepared to help please get in touch.”

Doors will open at 6.45pm ready for a prompt 7.30pm start. For more details call Graham on 07923 389576.