Get your festive gifts early at Melton Fairtrade Christmas Preview event

There will be an ideal opportunity to kick start your Christmas shopping early, this weekend, in Melton.

The Fairtrading Post will be holding its 12th Fairtrade Christmas Preview at Gloucester House, which for the first time, will be held over both days, from 9am to 7pm on Saturday and from 10am to 4pm on Sunday.

Director Lynn Marriott said: “This is the perfect time to kick start your Christmas shopping, with the opportunity to look at hundreds of beautiful gifts, homewares, jewellery, accessories, hampers and food which can be ordered and finished off with a free cuppa and a biscuit!

“This year, they’re good to view from several new companies. Entry is free.

“Bring your list of who you need to buy for and enjoy the feeling of shopping for all members of the family in an ethical Aladdin’s Cave.”

Fairtrade helps lift individuals and communities out of poverty. As well as a fair price, producers are supported with training and their communities get a Fairtrade premium to improve water supplies and health.