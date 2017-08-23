Gear up for vintage car and bike meet at Scalford

Head to Scalford’s Old Brickyard Tea Garden on Sunday for a vintage car and bike meet.

There will be over a dozen craft stalls, including an amazing needle felting picture artist, a willow weaver, vintage lace and fabric stalls, homemade gifts, tasty treats and a charity tombola.

Organiser Anna Stasinska said: “This is our main charity fundraising event of the year and we’ll be raising money for Leicestershire and Rutland cancer research charity Hope Against Cancer.

“Drive over in your vintage car, your vintage motor bike or just turn up and enjoy the spectacle.

“I’ve got some wonderful dancers coming in the afternoon, dressed in costume from the Jane Austin period, as well as live music and singing.”

Entry is free but there is a charge of £5 per car. The event runs from 10am to 5pm and all are welcome to attend.

If you’re interested in setting up a stall or if you’d like to help in anyway on the day call Anna on 0780 320685 or email her at oldbrickyardtea@icloud.com