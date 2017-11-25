Fun festive dog show at Colston Basett for children’s hospice charity

A staunch animal lover is hosting a fun festive dog show to raise funds for a children’s hospice.

Gill Hewitt, of Stathern, will host the event on Sunday, December 3, at Colston Basett Village Hall. Classes include fancy dress (for dog and owner), cutest puppy, best rescue dog and much more.

Lucy, Gill's granddaughter PHOTO: Supplied

The event, 11.30am-2.30pm, will raise funds for Rainbow’s Hospice for Children and Young People, which cares for more than 380 youngsters in the East Midlands with life-limiting illnesses.

Gill said: “I love animals and my granddaughter, Lucy, and I love doing things for charity. We thought why not combine the two and put on a fun dog show?

“There will be rosettes for the winners and certificates for children who take part. It’s not a serious show, we just want everyone to have fun and raise lots of money for the charity.”

Jess Dixon, community fundraiser at Rainbows, said: “We’d like to thank Gill and Lucy for deciding to support Rainbows. We rely so much on the generosity of our community. They’re doing a wonderful thing raising funds to help us run the hospice and be there for all the people who need us.

“We’re sure it’ll be a lovely day and hope lots of people will go along to support it.”

To book your place, phone Gill on 01949 869416.