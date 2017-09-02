Frisby on Show: Preview of event by Diana Patterson

When ceramist artist Debbie Barber invited other artists and craft makers to join together and form a group based in Frisby-on-the-Wreake, she was quite surprised at the number and variety of interests at the initial meeting.

It was decided to put on a yearly arts and crafts exhibition next Saturday called “Frisby on show,” to showcase all the things that the village has on offer.

In addition to the exhibition housed at the back of the Bell Inn Pub, there will be five artists’ studios open, among them Deborah Bird’s, a well-known local artist whose community mural is displayed at Sainsbury’s in Melton and Tim Fisher who is another local leading artist, author and popular art tutor.

For children the methodist chapel is holding an all-day messy play. There will be a bouncy castle next to the village hall, face painting and a treasure hunt around the village.

Visitors can have lunch and cream teas in various locations and there will be a classic cars in the pub car.

The parish church is offering flower and photo displays, a plant stall, a children’s exhibition as well as a cake and produce stall.

In the village hall you will find various stalls, including Fairtrade and Phoenix Cards, henna body art, antique valuations and much more.

The event will kick off at 11am and finish at 4pm. Entry to the events is by purchasing a map for £1 from the various locations round Frisby. All proceeds will be donated to the upkeep of St Thomas of Canterbury Church.