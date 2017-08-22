Friends of the Stapleford Miniature Railway to stage open weekend

The golden age of steam is set to be recreated over the bank holiday weekend by Friends of the Stapleford Miniature Railway.

Small scale locomotives engines from across the country will make their way around the picturesque 10-and-a-quarter inch gauge track at Stapleford Park on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (August bank holiday).

Nigel Spencer, press officer for Stapleford Miniature Railway, said: “The latest steam rally for LOROS will take place across three days from 10am to 3pm.

“There will be craft stalls, miniature and full size traction engines, vintage cars, trucks and tractors and five locos in steam across the weekend.

“Three visiting are A4 Sir Nigel Gresley, returning for first time since 1998 from the south coast, one from Eastleigh and one from Rudyard Lake.”

Other attractions will include trade stands, a licensed bar and catering.

Admission is £3 for adults, £2 for children and free for under five’s.

Camping and caravan tickets are available at £30 which includes admission.

For more information call Jeremy Grice on (01664) 851614, email fsmr_event@hotmail.co.uk or visit http://www.fsmr.org.uk