Free pet workshops at Pets at Home Melton

Parents in Melton are invited to take their children to a series of fun, free workshops at Pets at Home this month (October 16-27).

The activities will educate the next generation of pet owners on how to care for pets responsibly.

With winter on its way, the workshops will teach children how to look after animals during the darker months and colder weather, including preparing small animals for hibernation, wearing reflective clothing when walking the dog, and keeping outdoor pets well-cared for. Children will also get the chance to hold some pets in-store.

Susan Dale, store manager at Pets at Home Melton, said: “The My Pet Pals Autumn Activity Club is a great way for children to learn about the importance of responsible pet ownership, and how pet care can change throughout the autumn and winter seasons.

“Even if your child doesn’t have a pet, they can still learn and interact with pets for free.”

To book a workshop visit petsathome.com/workshops