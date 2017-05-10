Flourishing gardens at Burrough on the Hill open this Sunday

Gardens with stunning views are open to the public this weekend, at Burrough on the Hill, as part of the National Gardens Scheme.

Burrough Hall and Burrough House (LE14 2QZ) will be accessible to visitors on Sunday, from 2-5pm.

Burrough House offers vistas and spaces with clipped hedges and avenues. Whilst Burrough Hall has mixed borders, woodland walks and a vegetable garden. It was built in 1867 as a classic hunting lodge, scene of liaisons between Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson.

Combined admission is £5 and free for children under 16. Vintage classic cars will be on display and light refreshments will be served.