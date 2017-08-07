Fix-Make-Share-Create event returns for second time

Following the success of the first Fix-Make-Share-Create event in May, Melton Space have organised another two open days at Melton Country Park Cafe.

People are invited to attend on Saturday and Sunday with any broken items to see if they can be fixed by volunteers and experts.

In addition to the all-day repair sessions between 10am and 4pm, there will also be have-a-go activities that include 3D printing and making bird and insect boxes from pallets and scrap wood.

The event and all sessions are free. To find out more about visit www.meltonspace.org.uk