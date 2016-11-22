First time ChocFest is a sweet success for Melton

Almost 4,000 people attended Melton Mowbray’s ChocFest at the weekend – a celebration of all things chocolate.

Visitors to Melton’s Cattle Market were able to sample and buy a wide variety of chocolate treats including crepes, cakes, macaroons, biscuits besides of course, chocolates.

Chocolate fans Santiago and Monika Mosquera PHOTO: Tim Williams

Firm favourite with the kids were the chocolate pizzas which they decorated themselves. Dunkley’s ran out of this treat by end of play on Saturday having sold out of their entire 500 pizza stock.

The workshops, organised by Leicester’s Cocoa-Amore, were also popular. The 200 places on offer managed to sell out in advance.

Dr Matthew O’Callaghan OBE and chairman of the Melton Mowbray Food Partnership, said: “It was a cracking event, with traders doing very brisk business and visitors spoilt for choice by the quality and variety of what was on offer.

“We had visitors from as far as London to the event. If it hadn’t been for the rain and forecast of bad weather we’d have easily cleared the 5,000 visitor mark.”

Amy Lewis shows off some goodies from Jack Lewis chocolates PHOTO: Tim Williams

Other food highlights to wet people’s appetite included cakes, hot chocolate, fudge, chocolate booze, Caribbean and South African hot delicacys and a hog roast.

There was even a red double decker British Bus Bar and stars of TV programme The Choir: Gareth’s Best in Britain, the Emmanu’EL Apostolic Gospel Academy (EAGA), were on hand to serenade crowds.

Chocolatey booze supplied by Simon Irwin and Gary Eldred on the 'Gin Trailer' PHOTO: Tim Williams

Sweet dreams at Derek Broughton's Original Chocolate Dream Co PHOTO: Tim Williams

Charlotte Oswick offers samples of delicious Rubis Chocolate wine PHOTO: Tim Williams