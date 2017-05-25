First of its kind Bottesford Art Trail fast approaching

The first Bottesford Art Trail opens on Friday and runs across three venues at various times until Monday.

The event brings an exciting taste of the variety of creative practise that comes out of the Vale of Belvoir featuring art work as diverse as Steampunk leather wearables, textile illustrations and British folk art.

Contemporary drawing, print and painting are also represented and the event has been organised to show how broad the range of artists living and working in the area is.

Organiser Jane Millum said: “It’s all free and teas and coffees will be available - for a small donation to chosen charities.

“As well as the variety of art work to view, some of which will also be available to purchase, this is the ideal chance to meet and discuss opportunities for further activities, group shows and a larger art trail in the future. So come along, meet some lovely people and see something new.”

For more details about Bottesford Art Trail, venues and opening times visit https://www.facebook.com/BottesfordArtTrail/