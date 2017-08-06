Firework Championships at Belvoir Castle worth seeing with the family

As always, it promises to be a fantastic spectacle, and the Belvoir Castle Firework Championships 2017 is just a couple of days away.

It’s an amazing spectacle of lights and creativity for all the family to enjoy on what will hopefully be a warm summer’s evening.

The championships, on Saturday, are in their tenth year at the castle and will feature four great firework displays.

Three of the UK’s best firework companies will compete against each other with a 10-minute firework display choreographed to music, followed by a finale display from organisers (MLE) Pyrotechnics.

The event is still the only one of its type in the UK where the audience have the capability to vote for the team they liked the most using their mobile phone. Texts will be charged at normal rates and a limit of one vote per number is in place. Each voting number receives a text back with the results.

Gates open for entry at 5pm and close at 9pm ready for the interviews with competitors. At 9.15pm there will be computer-fired demos before the championships begin.

The three teams in competition this year are Gala Fireworks, of Northampton, Magic and Miracle Fireworks, of Nottingham and Two Tigers Fireworks, of Devon. The large-scale (MLE) display starts at 10.30pm and the winners are announced shortly afterwards.

Pre-display entertainment for children includes bouncy castles, rides and similar attractions. Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic or buy food from the vendors on site.

Overnight camping costs £10 for adults and is free for children. Tickets must be bought in advance. Gazebos are allowed but require a permit from the organisers. The maximum size is 3m x 3m. Cost is £25.

Entry to the event costs £18 per adult (aged 17+) and £8 for children (aged 5-16) in advance from http://www.fireworkchampions.co.uk/ or by calling organisers (MLE) on 01327 876037.

Tickets bought on the gate cost £20 for adults and £10 for children. For more information call Belvoir Castle on 01476 871001.