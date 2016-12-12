Final vintage and classic meet of the year to offer great entertainment in Melton’s Market Place

The final vintage and classic car meet of the year has been scheduled on Sunday, in the Market Place, from 9am to 4pm.

Aside from the desirable motors there will also be entertainment in the shape of falconry and owl displays alongside the Blokes Shopping Day.

Organiser Nigel Keep said: “I always organise a final car meet close to Christmas and this year is no different.

“I’m unsure which type of cars will turn up but that’s always part of the surprise.

“It should be another great day out for families to enjoy.”

For more information call Nigel on (01664) 480234.