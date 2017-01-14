Final call to buy tickets for variety night show in Melton for Rainbows

The organiser of a variety night show in Melton wants more people to attend his charity event for Rainbows Children’s Hospice in Loughborough.

Ticket sales so far have been steady, but there are still plenty left for music lovers to snap up, to help benefit a worthwhile cause.

The evening at Melton’s Royal British Legion Club, on Friday will feature performances from Melstrum Ukulele Orchestra, Bluebird Parade, Emily Brown, David Newton, Sharna, Noel Gee, Kriz Garrick and The Barbershop Quartet. There will also be a licensed bar and raffle.

Graham Flinders said: “Tickets are £5 and can be bought through me, on the door, Rainbows Children’s shop in Sherrard Street and Light Bites catering trailer on Leicester Road.”

Some of the prizes to be won on the raffle include an MOT voucher, Euro 2016 football and car USB charger donated by Eden Tyres and Servicing, children’s books, a teddy bear, a £10 voucher for Boyes and a voucher for a cut and blow dry at Bellissima Hair.

Graham added: “We’ve already received sponsorship from Hawthron and Melton Building Society and have had a donation from Specsavers, but if anymore businesses are prepared to help please get in touch.”

Doors will open at 6.45pm ready for a prompt 7.30pm start. For more details or ticket information call Graham on 07923 389576.