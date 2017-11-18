Fifteenth Melton Christmas Tree Festival will be spectacular and break records

Clusters of festive trees are set to flood the beautifully refurbished St Mary’s Church next month for its annual Christmas showcase.

This year’s Melton Christmas Tree Festival will have lots more trees booked in than last year and lots of new organisations, businesses and schools displaying.

“There’s a huge amount of new people booked in, which keeps the festival very fresh,” said organiser Ian Neale.

“We’re in a refurbished church and things will be very different to last year. There’s a new layout, more trees, easier level access for people with wheelchairs or pushchairs and the building will be warm and brightly lit. It’s very exciting.”

The tree lights will be officially switched on at a wine and buffet evening on Thursday November 30. This will be done by president of homelessness charity Emmaus and former Beirut hostage, Terry Waite.

Tickets for the night, which cost £8.50, are available in the reception office of the Samworth Centre.

Months of planning and hard work have gone into the fifteenth year of the Christmas tree festival. The event runs from Friday, December 1 to Tuesday, December 5.

One of the star attractions at this year’s festival will be a “tree of the world” which will feature hundreds of decorations from countries overseas.

Entry is £2 for adults and accompanied children are free. For more information about the programme (opening times) visit https://www.melton.leicester.anglican.org/Articles/509325/St_Marys_C/What_we_do/Community_Events_Everyone/Christmas_Tree_Festival/The_biggest_and.aspx