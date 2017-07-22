Fete fun at Ashwell isn’t one to miss

Have your say

Visitors to Ashwell village fete and dog show can expect to find entertainment for all age groups.

The event, next Sunday (July 30) at Ashwell Grange, Whissendine Road, aims to raise funds for the village hall, church and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

Attractions will include classic cars, Rutland morris men, tombola, raffle, garden and plant sale, market stalls, antiques, cream teas, children’s games, Punch and Judy show, balloon modelling and magic show, miniature carriage horses, barbecue, Pimms and juice bar and live music from the Rutland Concert Band.

Come rain or shine the fete will go ahead from 12noon to 5pm, by kind permission of the Leeming family.

There is free parking and admission for adults is £2 with accompanied children free.