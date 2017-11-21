Festive extravaganza of music at Melton’s United Reformed Church

Melton’s United Reformed Church will be celebrating Christmas with another festive extravaganza of music on Saturday.

Internationally acclaimed classical guitarist Alan Thomas will head a programme of songs.

Alan will be joined by the very talented accordionist Edgars Cuzinskis on several tango style pieces and The Old Dalby Singers will lead with traditional carols under the direction of Edgars.

The audience will be invited to join in the finale of well-known Christmas carols.

Admission is free and the concert will start at 7pm. There will be free refreshments at the interval and a collection for church funds will be taken during the evening.