The Burton Lazars Arts and Crafts Club are staging their annual festive fair on Saturday.

The fair, at Burton Lazars Village Hall, is raising funds for Macmillan.

Commissions on sales and monies raised from refreshments and the tombola will be donated to the charity.

If you’re searching for that special gift for that special person, then this Christmas event could help you solve the problem.

Opening at 10am to 4pm it will featre a multitude of arts and crafts.